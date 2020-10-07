The emergence of an Ekiti teacher, Mr. Olaoluwa Asubiojo, as `Best Teacher in Nigeria’ has been described as a testimony of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to improved education in the state.

Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, stated this, yesterday, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, in Ado-Ekiti.

Asubiojo was announced as National Best Teacher in Abuja on October 5 as part of activities marking the 2020 World Teachers’ Day.

A teacher at Amoye High School Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area, Asubiojo, was Ekiti Best Teacher (Secondary School category) in 2019.

The speaker commended Asubiojo for making Ekiti proud, boasting that the success was not by accident, but a result of Fayemi’s provision of improved and conducive teaching/learning environment across schools in the state.

He commended the governor’s various innovations through his partnership with the World Bank in the area of provision of `Rural and Special Subject Allowances’ to teachers.

Afuye, however, restated the commitment of the state’s House of Assembly to cooperating with the executive branch to improving the education sector through a people-oriented legislation for development.

“The House of Assembly would continue to collaborate with Fayemi in making laws that could enhance the standards of education in the state,” he said.

Afuye urged other teachers at all levels in Ekiti to be more hardworking and committed.