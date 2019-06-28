Lucy Nnaji

Award winning TV presenter and OAP, Divine James aka Tushbee, has opened up on how she was inspired by popular NTA Network newscaster, Aisha Bello, to pursue a career in broadcasting.

According to Tushbee, who is also known as Torigoddess or Sexcellency, it all began one evening when, as a 10-year-old girl, she was busy watching NTA Network News and Aisha Bello was on air. “I was watching NTA Network News at 9pm that fateful day and Aisha Bello was on air. She instantly struck me. I admired her beauty and elegance, as she was well dressed. That was how I got attracted to her, and there and then, I decided I was going to be a broadcaster like her,” she narrated.

Recounting with nostalgia her growing up years, Tushbee continued: “My late mother was a teacher with high moral standards, who flogged the living daylight out of us, in order to instill discipline in us. She was a sweet wife and mother, a woman with few words, who taught me so much in life. I was a grandma’s girl. Growing up in a big home was fun and strict, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. You have more than enough people to care for and support you. Being a daughter of a retired Captain in the Nigerian Army, my dad taught me to respect everyone but fear no one, and my siblings supported every step I took.”

The award winning and seasoned broadcaster started her journey into the professional world in 2012 with Treasure FM, Port Harcourt. In 2015, she relocated to Lagos to work with Eko FM. Also, she co-hosted a prime time Saturday morning radio talk show on Top Radio FM. She also was once a producer and presenter for Brands on TV, a programme that aired once a week on TVC.

Single and presently working with Happenings Media as presenter and radio manager, Tushbee is the curator for ‘Tushbee and the Widows’. She currently anchors three shows on Happenings FM, which include Let’s Talk About Sex with Tushbee Her Sexcellency, Tori4town with Tushbee the Torigoddess and, Rep my Hood with Tushbee and DJ Limo.