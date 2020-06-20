Damilola Fatunmise

The character, Tallulah from Africa Magic’s Unbroken is no stranger to Twitter, especially given that she’s quite in the love triangle on the show.

On the nights when she graces the screen, she attracts a significant amount of attention from fans who either cheer her on with Tivdo, or condemn her actions – depending on how things have panned out on that episode.

Elma Mbadiwe is the budding actress who plays Talullah in Unbroken. She also acts Laraba in E.V.E, which, like Unbroken, is currently streaming on Showmax.

“Filming Unbroken has to be one of the best things to ever happen to my career and life, actually because I got to meet and become friends with amazing people, from the cast to crewmembers,” she shared in an exclusive interview with Entertainer.

Elma continued: “The role was challenging but I learnt to take it one day at a time, and focus on the good, and now that we’re done shooting and the fans keep raving about it, I can only be grateful to God, and the executive producer, Aunty B (Biodun Stephens), for the opportunity”.

Given such a stirring performance, are there similarities Elma shares with her character on the show? Her response: “There is a little of me in Tallulah. I consider myself strong, and a no-nonsense person. I will always voice my opinion and would never let anyone bully me.”

Elma adds that Tallulah has been her most memorable character to date. “Playing Tallulah was very dear to my heart. A lot went into it, my time obviously, tears and sweat! Playing the character taught me a lot, and the fact that I had to do it for a year… it was just crazy.”

The thespian, who holds a BSc in Mass Communication from The Redeemer’s University, and also Diploma in Acting for Screen from Royal Arts Academy, explains that acting has always been her childhood dream.

“I used to act as a child because I enjoyed it. Now, I figured I could earn a living doing what I enjoy. I fondly remember watching old Nollywood movies and re-creating the characters.”

But acting is not the only dream Elma has. Working with Genevieve Nnaji is high up the young actress’ wish list, and according to her, “it’s been a childhood dream”.

Having spent five years in the industry, Entertainer sought to know what advice she would have given to herself when starting out.

“Go to film school in London!” she bursts out. “It’s wise to learn about an industry before you go into it, and I would have been a better performer, I know that for sure. Right now, it’s still in the plan, but time is a huge factor. Leaving the scene for three months and then coming back would feel like starting all over again. Also, I’d encourage myself to be more patient with the journey.”

Meanwhile, Elma’s shows, Unbroken and E.V.E, are currently streaming on Showmax.