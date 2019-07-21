Gilbert Ekezie

As embarrassing as pile may pose, the truth is, it’s incredibly common. Experts say more than half of the world population will develop pile. Though the condition becomes more prevalent as people age, it’s also associated with pregnancy and childbirth, chronic constipation, and chronic diarrhea. Heredity is also a factor. Moreover, piles can be caused by and remedied by diet and toilet habits. One will know that he has pile when he starts having pains anytime you want to defecate, when you start seeing blood in your stool, when you go to toilet, spend over 20 minutes and nothing comes out, when the anus start itching most of the times, when the rectum comes out each time you use the toilet. It also affects the anal area, with symptoms like, itching and a protrusion down the anus.

It occur when veins around the anus swell and the tissues supporting the vessels stretch. The vessels then dilate, their walls become thin, and they bleed. If the stretching and pressure continue, the weakened vessels then bulge. The above are some of the major symptoms of piles. Besides, there are other serious complications like severe waist pain and weak erection in men.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies Limited, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu explained that piles are usually in 4 stages, and the best time to cure it completely is when it is still in stage 1, 2 and 3.

He said when pile gets to stage 4, it becomes extremely dangerous and more demanding to treat.

According to him, no matter the stage, piles could easily be treated with certified herbal medicines like Pykure capsules and pykure ointment, products of India that cure piles completely without surgery and any side effect. “Both products have been confirmed to work for both internal and external piles. They are no doubts, solutions to all stages of anal rectal disorders like piles, fistula and fissure that have caused many deaths all over the world.”

Atuchukwu is the sole distributor of the pykure herbal medicines in Africa informed that they are formulated under thorough and complete research, and have been serving as last hope of every pile sufferer since they entered the global market. “The secret of the effectiveness of pykure herbal medicines is that they are completely made with natural herbs and so have no side effects. That has been proven and there are lots of testimonies to that effect.”

Atuchukwu advised that for pykure capsules and ointment to fight pile completely, victims should ensure that they take the normal dosages and apply the ointment as duly directed. ‘Obviously, medicines do not perform magic. It is only when taken according to prescriptions that a positive result could be achieved.