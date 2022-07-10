Water constitutes 75 per cent of the mass of the human body. All metabolic processes that keep body functioning, to sustain life take place in the cells of the tissues that make up all organs of the body. That is why the body strives to maintain the water content at the optimum level, to ensure that dehydration, which can threaten life does not happen. On the other hand, if too much water builds up in the blood, that is inimical to health and cause serious problems in the body. It has been observed that some people do not adequately drink water, to help the body maintain balance. So when is the best times to drink water. Read on…

When you think you’re hungry

You might really be thirsty. Most people don’t realize they’re actually thirsty when hunger seems to strike. The brain recognizes these triggers as the same. So, before you hit the pantry, drink some water first. Then give it a few minutes to see if it satisfies the urge to eat.

When you wake up

First thing in the morning is one of the best times to hydrate. Your body has gone through a long fast. For a simple jumpstart, squirt half a lemon in your first glass of water in the morning for a bright boost of antioxidant phytonutrients, vitamin C, and potassium.

Whenever you sweat

Anything that makes you sweat, such as the sauna or a hot tub, time outside on a hot, muggy day, will cause your body to lose fluid. The same goes for exercise. As your muscles warm up, your body perspires to cast off heat. You’ll need to cool down with lots of water.

Before, during, and after exercise

You need lots of water to replace what you sweat out. How much? Before you work out or spend time outside, fill up your bottle with about 0.75 litres of water. Take some gulps every 10-15 minutes while you’re active. Afterward, take more gulps.

When you’re sick

Hydration is key to healing when you’re sick. Symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever can cause extreme water loss. At the first sign of illness, drink lots of water, especially if you’re not hungry. Stay away from alcohol and caffeinated drinks. They will dry out your system even more.

When you’re on a plane

Have you ever wondered why you get so parched and thirsty when you fly? It’s all about altitude. The higher the plane goes, the drier the cabin air becomes — and around half the air in your cabin flows in from outside. To combat the super-low humidity level, carry on an empty water bottle to fill up as needed during your flight.

When you get a massage

Your massage therapist will thank you if you drink water before you hit the table. Your muscles will be softer and supple, which makes it easier for them to manipulate the tender tissue. This bodywork releases substances you should flush out afterward with plenty of water, too. This is extra important if you have a deep tissue or other heavy-duty massage.

Before your period

You can ease premenstrual discomfort and reduce bloating by drinking lots of water before your period, as well as during. One of the biggest causes of cramps or headaches is dehydration. A recent study of young women with dysmenorrhea (which is very painful menstruation) found that drinking more water shortened their cycles, eased pelvic pain, and lessened their need for pain relief.

When you’re in a midday slump

It is mid afternoon and your energy has left the building. Don’t start a new pot of coffee, though. Instead, have a tall glass of water, maybe sparkling to add some pizzazz with lemon or other flavouring to bump up your mood. Your hydration state directly affects your mood, memory, and visual perception, according to the British Journal of Nutrition.

When you have a headache

One of the top migraine triggers is dehydration. Some people report that even a slight dip in fluid intake can bring on an intense headache. It also can make you feel fuzzy, and in some cases even require medical treatment. Especially if you’re migraine-prone, keep a water bottle handy at all times and track your intake. If you feel a twinge coming on, a glass can save your day.

Before eating a meal

Drinking water before a meal might help you lose weight. A small study tested people who drank 500 millilitres of tap or bottled water (called preloading) about 30 minutes before mealtimes and throughout the day as they wished. Over 12 weeks, the pre-loaders lost almost weight more than those who didn’t follow the protocol.

When you want to lose weight

Water is more than a calorie-free way to help yourself feel full. It may also rev up your metabolism. In one study, 50 girls with extra weight drank about 2 cups of water half an hour before breakfast, lunch, and dinner with no other changes in their diet. After 8 weeks, they lost weight and lowered their body mass index and body composition scores. Water also speeds up lipolysis, your body’s process of burning fat for energy.

When you need to be on your game

Did you know almost three-fourths of your brain contains fluid? If your levels dip too low, the blood vessels in this organ shrink. This can affect your coordination, short-term memory, attention span, and stamina, a Chinese study found. So if you feel tired and muddled, pass up a caffeine-charged energy drink.

Simply drinking water can help you bounce back.

How much water is best?

The United States National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine say more fluid is better for average and healthy adults. About 15 cups a day is ideal for men, while 11 cups a day from all food and drinks is enough for most women. But this includes hydration from food and all beverage sources. Your own needs depend on your health, how active you are, and the climate where you live. Check with your doctor on how much you need.

• Adapted from webmd.com