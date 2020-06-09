Rita Okoye, Lagos

As the world continues to battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, style Influencer S Mordecai Oloriegbe, better known as Mr Plain, has advised that in order to curb the spread of the disease, there is need for all agencies that cut across both private and public sectors to adopt the effective use of virtual interactions among its staff.

Speaking during a recent stakeholders meeting, Mr Plain disclosed that even though the government has a huge role to play in curbing the spread of COVID-19, citizens should also play a major role, among which is keeping to social distance and maintaining all strict public health measures put; hence the need to adopt virtual interaction as long as physical contact remains limited during lockdown.

Mr Plain explains that there is also a need for individuals in the fashion business to contribute their quota in spreading a message of hope to their clients.

The fashion practitioner also advocated for the provision of free face masks to the public as an important means of curbing the spread of the virus.