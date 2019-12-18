Sky Sports pundits have selected the top 10 best young players aged 22 and under making an impact in the EFL Championship in the 2019-2020 campaign, with one Nigeria-eligible player making the cut.

The 10 names they came up with were Nathan Ferguson and Grady Diangana (West Brom), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City), Karlan Grant (Huddersfield), Jarrod Bowen (Hull City). Conor Gallagher (Charlton), Ebere Eze (QPR), Ben White (Leeds United), Jayden Bogle (Derby County) and Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

The Sky Sports pundits picked Ferguson and Ben White as the two most outstanding youngsters in the second tier of English Football. The 21-year-old Eze has shown maturity beyond his years this season, playing against some of the best defenders in the Championship.

And with nine goals in 22 league matches, the attacking midfielder is the leading scorer for Queens Park Rangers this term, ahead of strikers Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells, who both have eight goals apiece.

Eze is one of the few Championship players deemed good enough to be invited to England U21 national team and became provisionally cap-tied to his country of birth in an U21 EURO qualifier against Albania just over a month ago.