Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to give back to the society, Bet-9ja, a leading bet company in Nigeria and OCOWORLD a business conglomerate has announced plans to organize a Five-Aside football competition for youths in Enugu North Senatorial district.

Mr. Celestine Okwudili, a Bet-9ja super agent in the zone disclosed this to Newsmen in Nsukka.

He said that the competition would take place between October to December this year bearing when Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would release guideline for start of National Football League and other sports activities in the country.

He also explained that Five-Aside football is a type of football that have five players on each side of the pitch including goalkeepers.