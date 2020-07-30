Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to give back to the society, Bet-9ja, a leading bet company in Nigeria, has announced plans to organise Five-Aside football competition and beauty pageantry for youths in Enugu North Senatorial district.

Mr Celestine Okwudili a Bet-9ja super-agent in the zone disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Nsukka.

He said that the competition would take place between October to December this year bearing when Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would release guideline for the start of National Football League and other sports activities in the country.

He also explained that Five-Aside football is a type of football that have five players on each side of the pitch including goalkeepers.

Okwudili who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ocee-O Real Estate Consultant Limited said that the aim of organizing the football competition and the beauty pageant competition is to showcase Nsukka to the outside world, empower youths and exposed the abundance potential in Nsukka zone.

‘Ocee world is doing this to showcase Nsukka to the outside world, discover hidden talent and empower youths in the area.

‘Is also an avenue for youths in the area market themselves and get connected to the outside world in a bid to actualize their self’s dream and ambitions,” he said.

He whoever said, that they will welcome any individual or group that will desire to partner it in this project of marketing and showcasing Nsukka to the outside world.

“My target is not to make gains but ensure that people across the country and beyond will see that Nsukka land is highly blessed with enormous potentials,” he said.

Idoko Chukwuemeka, the Coordinator of the Five-Aside competition, who said that they are aware of the ban on sports activities in the country due to coronavirus pandemic, maintained that they will obey and observe all guideline to be released by ministry sports when the lift ban sports activities.

Idoko, who is also the Chairman of Nsukka Football Council, said that every participating team will register with #20,000 noted that the qualifying series of the competition will be played at all the six local governments in the zone.

‘Last year the prizes were N300,000, N200,000 and N150,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, but this year 1st position will smile home with N500,000, and N300,000, N200,000 for 2nd and 3rd accordingly,’ he said.

Also speaking, Nwosu Kingsley, the entertainment manager of Ocee World, promised that the competition will be transparent and will be an avenue to showcase a beautiful and talented girl in Nsukka zone.

Nwosu stated further that all the judges that will judge the contestants are men and women of proven integrity.

He noted that the registration form is N7,000 and the winner of this 2020 edition will smile home with a brand new car, while the first and second runner-ups will go home with N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

Earlier, the reigning Miss Adada 2019 beauty queen, Ugwu Mirabel, urged ladies in the zone to avail themselves of the opportunity to showcase their beauty and talents.