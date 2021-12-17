By Emma Jemegah

Nigeria’s leading betting company, Bet9ja, has entered into partnership with the League Management Company (LMC) as the official gaming partner of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

At a ceremony in Lagos yesterday, the management consultant for the deal, Bukola Olopade of Nilayo Sports, said it is a symbolic relationship that will benefit both Bet9ja and the LMC.

He stressed that Bet9ja has contributed alot to the development of the Nigerian league.

“Bet9ja has so much love for youth empowerment through football. I’m proud to be part of the agreement, “ he said.

Chairman of the LMC, Alhaji Shehu Dikko said the agreement was a product of long term relationship with Bet9ja and hopes the impact will be felt in the immediate.

“At LMC, we’re happy to enter into this agreement and we will do everything possible to drive the value of Bet9ja.”

Dikko added that the agreement is a test run for the 2021/2022 NPFL season which starts officially today with the south west derby between MFM and Remo Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan.

He said Bet9ja will stream all the matches live across their agents all over the country. The LMC chairman said minimal fans would be allowed in all the stadia across the country but with all COVID-19 protocol duly observed.

The Chief Executive Officer of LMC, Davidson Owumi expressed delight with the partnership and assured Bet9ja they are going to enjoy the wonderful relationship.

“The relationship will bring out the best from the clubs and help project Bet9ja across the country, “ Owumi said.

