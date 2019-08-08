A new Sports betting company, BetBonanza is set to hit the market today, with innovations that will give customers value for money.

According to the Managing Director of BetBonanza, Kunle Adeniji: “We are coming to the market with a new identity and mission that offers customers better bet to change their fortunes for good

We are ready to compete for our share of the betting business against the best. We have a very strong team that understands customers’ needs and ready to offer them the best odds. We are coming from a very rich background, with foreign partners that make our offers and products unique and outstanding.