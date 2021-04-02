By Bolaji Okunola

Lagos-based Real Estate outfit, Bethy’s Properties and Investment Limited, has hinted of its desire to help Lagosians battle poor accommodation at affordable rates.

The outfit, which soars to an enviable height after inspiring over 50 Lagos resident, obtained several properties which comprise land and houses, disclosed this in a chat with Daily Sun.

Revealing the plans, Chief Operative Officer, Lizzy Bassey, disclosed the outfit has gone extra mile in its bid to secure reliable assets for Lagosians willing to settle in comfort zones. She explained that wrong realtors has done more harm than good in the industry which many greenhorns see as fastest means to make ends meet.

Her words: “We never aimed at helping Lagosians settle for less. We’ve been aiding property acquisition for high, middle and low income earners. We can boast of over 50 Lagos residents who we rescued in their quest for affordable land and housing with good titles for prospect and help them complete their structures.

“Most Lagosians never knew they could start an investment via rental income and zero encumbrance.

In recent time, we stepped up by collaborating with a regulatory body that can affect real estate investment if not done right.