As football fans enjoy a new season of Premier League, LA Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 fixtures, Two BetKing customers become massive winners of 39,986,267.01 Naira and 10,285,984.60 Naira from playing on BetKing.com.

On August 22, 2021, Luck smiled on the victor following the final whistle on the La Liga, Atl. Madrid – Elche game. He had successfully turned 19,410 Naira into a 39,986,267.01 Naira win with Coupon ID 7EVZ-6ZHUN-2-68ZS. He had a total of 25 selections on his ticket, combining games from the major leagues (EPL, La Liga) with games from less popuvlar leagues from Bolivia, Slovakia, Finland, Estonia and more.

This win is the biggest that recorded since the BetKing relaunch with Jay-Jay Okocha this month. The Managing Director of Kingmakers Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke, congratulated the recent winner and expressed his position on celebrating winners on the platform. “More than anything, we are here to deliver value to our customers. Our new brand message speaks to “That Feeling” and we want to be enablers of positive impressions for our customers around the country.”

In the same light of winning, Godwin, another BetKing customer claimed 10,285,984.60 Naira with a stake of just 400 Naira. When asked about his journey to this incredible victory, the BetKing customer gave a statement, “When I saw my last game won, I was so excited and I never expected it, because I saw the last game losing I was in big prayer with my wife. I can’t say am an expert in the game but the help of God because the game is unpredictable. I do support Barcelona and Messi is also my mentor, I wish to meet him one day.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.