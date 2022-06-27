BetKing Nigeria has entered into partnership with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment in addition to its welcome package.

This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join the BetKing network from June 22and it is in line with the company’s commitment to providing further value for agents.

Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria, dim Isiakpona said the free DStv equipment (dish and decoder) includes a free one-month subscription which gives agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

“For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers’ experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents,” he said.

Isiakpona said the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses.

Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said the firm was excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with its job creation initiative of employing and empowering agents across its value chain.

“This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location,” he said.