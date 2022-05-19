BetKing, leading sports and digital entertainment company in Nigeria, has announced the conclusion of the first edition of its “Month of Good” campaign, which was geared toward driving environmental sustainability in Nigeria. The month-long campaign was launched on April 18 and was anchored on the company’s commitment to positively impacting lives within communities they operate and beyond.

Through partnerships with two prominent Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) – Market Doctors and the African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI), the campaign supported medical outreach across major cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Anambra; and beach fronts and drainage clean-up activities within some of these cities.

Speaking about the campaign, Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, said: “At BetKing, we are deeply passionate about doing good and impacting the lives of people around us. We are thrilled to have embarked on the Month of Good campaign to help provide relief through medical support and health and wellness initiatives in the target communities through a 360 approach that involved collaboration from all our key stakeholders – employees, agents, and customers. We are thankful for the support in making this a success and we look forward to revisiting this project in the coming year.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“When we look around, we see opportunities to support communities with basic amenities that can help to change lives. We want to use this avenue to encourage like-minded organisations and individuals to also play a part by giving back or performing acts of goodwill to aid sustainable development in the country. BetKing Cares, and as a responsible corporate, we will continue to sponsor and drive more initiatives that contribute to a good cause.” he added.

Commending BetKing for this initiative, Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo, the Founder of Market Doctors described the campaign as a remarkable gesture toward aiding health and wellness in Nigeria. She said: “We laud BetKing’s efforts in supporting the medical sector with relief materials and access to health education and tests, which is a great step toward addressing some of the gaps in the health infrastructure