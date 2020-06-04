EMMA JEMEGAH

BetKing and J.J Okocha foundation continued in the support to states in the fight against COVID-19 by donating essential materials to isolation centres across Nigeria.

This week the Sports Bet company made donations to Rivers and Anambra States with a view to curb the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, following their donation to Lagos State last week.

While presenting the items to the governments of states, BetKing and JJ Okocha foundation, represented by Master Agent, Joseph Donatus and Regional Success Manager, Pascal Nduka, applauded the respective governments of each state for their strategic response in combating COVID-19, which has kept the number of cases in Rivers and Anambra very low.

Nduka went on to state “the essence of our contribution is to ensure the safety of the frontline workers as they assiduously serve our communities.” Receiving the donations in Anambra State, the Secretary of State Government Prof. Solomon Chukwulobelu, expressed their gratitude for the items.

He said: “The contribution will be very helpful and will go a long way in ensuring our workers are safe.”

While in Rivers State, the Secretary to the Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, commended BetKing and JJ Foundation for the initiative and affirmed that the personal protection equipment, hygiene products and food items would aid the state’s efforts in suppressing the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

BetKings’ support reinforces its commitment to improve the lives of those in communities where they operate.