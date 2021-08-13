By Ayo Alonge

Nigeria’s fastest-growing sports and digital entertainment brand, BetKing, has unveiled its new brand identity.

Along with its distinctive brand positioning, encapsulated in the new strapline, “That Feeling, That’s BetKing”, this evolution in the BetKing brand reflects the company’s focus on bringing sports fans’ closer to the games they love and represents the start of a series of enhancements to the BetKing offering in Nigeria that will unfold over the coming months.

At a press conference held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday, the Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, disclosed that the company had never been just a sports betting company.

“BetKing speaks about leading, being in charge, taking control – We are reminding people that they have the power to change their path by allowing entrepreneurs to invest in a shop, hire their cashiers, and consequently better their community. On the other side, we are providing customers with multiple ways of winning – a win that could change their lives partially or wholly,” he said.

Ukanwoke further explained that the brand relaunch is the next stage of the company’s evolution and that its services would now go beyond sports betting. “We are becoming a sports entertainment services provider to our customers beyond just sports betting. It is the first step in a series of enhancements to the BetKing offering in Nigeria that will unfold over the coming months,” said Ukanwoke.

He however, affirmed BetKing’s commitment to its corporate social responsibilities, assuring it would continue to improve communities where it finds itself. Explaining the new logo, theBetking boss said it “is a representation of our confident, bold, resolute and trusted positioning. It gives us the versatility to do more, be represented well in trade and digital products and above all, denote our entertainment positioning. It says, there is so much more to us as a brand – so much more to our customers – so much more to this community.”

