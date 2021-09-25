Barely 48 hours to the commencement of the maiden edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament holding in Benin, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee LOC, Mrs Sabina Chikere, has assured participants of good hosting and hospitality, adding that all logistics needed to have a hitch- free competition have been put in place.

“I’m delighted to say that we are 100% per cent ready to host the first ever Betsy Obaseki Invitational Women Football Tournament which kicks off on Monday the 27th of September, 2021.

“ As a state, that has always championed the course of the girl-child, we have put all logistics in place for a successful tournament. The LOC is in contact with the invited teams so we expect a full house. I’m also elated that 80% per cent of the NWFL premiership clubs are taking part in the tournament.”

“Again all participating teams are expected to arrive Benin-City lastest Sunday because the draws for the competition will hold on Sunday evening at the New Festival Hall Government House Benin-City. So I want to use this medium to pray to God to grant all our expected participants and guests traveling mercies to Edo State.”

