Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the Governor of Edo State, Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, allayed the fears over the rising number of COVID19 cases in the state attributing it to effective screening and testing.

She made the clarification while presenting the fifth tranche of relief materials to some vulnerable persons in Edo State.

Items distributed include face masks, hand washing buckets, bags of rice, beans, garri, onions and cartons of noodles.

Addressing the recipients, Betsy Obaseki said testing was very difficult initially but now the state government has acquired testing machines, sets up additional testing centres and now has more PCR machines for testing more than any other states in the country apart from Lagos State.

The First Lady said that with the huge number of testing going on, expectedly the numbers will keep rising, not because Edo is not managing the situation well; on the contrary it is a sign that they are fishing out those who are positive, some of who are asymptomatic so that they can be treated.

She said it is expected that after a while the number of cases will reduce until the COVID19 virus is eradicated, adding that the only way to avoid being infected and increasing the number unduly is to adhere to the rules.

Earlier Her Excellency, took delivery of over 1,600 items from the Arch Bishop of the Church of God Mission International, Her Grace, Most Reverend Benson Idahosa, presented on her behalf by the leaders of Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI).

Spokesperson of the group Reverend Professor Mrs. Idu Faustina, said “we have observed with great admiration the effort of the Edo State Government led by His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the support of the First Lady, Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID19 pandemic.

“As part of our mandate to provide care for women and children living in harsh conditions and also promote a healthy and safe environment for them, we wish to contribute our little quota in the fight against this pandemic by donating the following items; 500 bottles of hand sanitizers, 500 face masks, 500 bottles of liquid soap, one hundred buckets with taps.

In her response, the First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki noted that the Arch Bishop of Church of God International, Her Grace Most Reverend Margaret Benson Idahosa, has been a strong supporter of the government and an exemplary leader in the comity of Christians in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.