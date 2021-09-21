Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has expressed the state’s readiness to host the maiden edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament, revealing that the tournament is purely private sector driven.

The sports loving Deputy Governor made this known Monday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin during a meeting with the media and security sub committees of the forthcoming preseason tournament.

“This is the first time in the history of sports in Edo State that we are organising a major tournament without the state government putting a dime of the taxpayers’ money.

“These are some of the things we have planned to achieve by creating the enabling environment for sports. This is possible because we put necessary facilities in place to encourage sporting activities in our state. Let me also appreciate Her Excellency, the First Lady for making the women football tournament a part of her pet project aimed at promoting the girl child,” Shaibu explained.

