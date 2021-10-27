From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, challenged women to build their capacities to enable them to assume their rightful position and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mrs Obaseki who threw the challenge during the female session of the ongoing 57th annual congress of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), however, urged for support from the men, just as she appealed to them not to see the women as competitors.

She said the country would be better for it only if men allow women with competitiveness to assume positions of authority.

‘Women always make the difference in any capacity they find themselves, all they need is the support of their husbands.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘Women must begin to take their position and not wait for the men to hand it over to them. The women have a whole lot of work to be done towards the betterment of the country,’ Mrs Obaseki added.

Discussants at the event who ‎spoke on the theme “Role of Female Veterinarians As Effective Partners in Global Health Security” agreed for the women to be given the opportunity to excel.

Mrs Marrie Edekor, Edo Commissioner for Women Affairs, urged the women to use their positive position to build a strong and virile nation.

Similarly, AIG Aishetu Baju, President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) canvassed gender-sensitive in all aspects of the Nigerian economy.

She called on the women not to allow their positive disposition to be dampened by anybody.

‘You don’t need to give any excuse because of your gender; the world is for the women and there are lots of opportunities for women and they must be open to these opportunities,’ she said.

In his goodwill message, NVMA President Dr Ibrahim Shehu said that women need to be given the opportunity to express and develop themselves to whatever capacity they so desire.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .