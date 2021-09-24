From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Elite women football league club sides, totaling 12 will square up against each other for week-long N10 million prize money of the maiden edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) taking place in Benin, Edo State.

Tournament financier and wife of the Edo State Governor, Betsy Obaseki, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said that the tournament will hold between Sunday, September 26 through to Monday, October 4, 2021.

She announced that the full list of the participating teams include Edo, Bayelsa, Sunshine, Heartland, Royal, Confluence, Kaduna Queens, Naija Ratels, Fortress Ladies, Rolly FC Rivers Angels and Robo FC.

Throwing more light on the price money, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, revealed that while the tournament champions gets N3 million, the first and second runners up will get N2 million and N1 million respectively.

While assuring that the tournament will conform with international best practices, the Deputy Governor announced that all the other participating teams will smile home with a whooping N500,000 each.

