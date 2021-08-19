The unveiling of logo for the maiden edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament comes up tomorrow at new Banquet Hall, Government House, Benin.

A statement from the Head, Media & Communication Committee, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa said the maiden edition of the women football tournament holds in the ancient city of Benin from September 26 through October 3, 2021. In all, 12 clubs have been invited from across the country to participate in the tournament.

The tournament, amongst others, is aimed at encouraging women football in Nigeria and prepares the various clubs to put them in top shape for the take off of the new league season.

In line with the pet project of Edo State First Lady, the tournament is also aimed at pulling out adult females from the streets, especially those who show talents for football.