Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has restated his commitment to the development of the state, just as he reaffirmed his readiness to ensure the welfare of the people.

The governor said he would do everything possible to improve on the welfare of the people and develop the economy of the state, stressing that the 2020 budget was designed to take care of the needs of the state.

Akeredolu assured the people that his administration would work hand in hand with the legislature for the overall development of the state in the year.

He lauded members of the House of Assembly for their support for his government which, he said, led to the achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years.

The governor promised better days are ahead the people of the state this year, assuring that he would ensure adequate implementation of the 2020 budget.

However, he identified non-availability and inadequacy of required funds as the major challenge confronting his administration.

This, he said, was as a result of the recurring dwindling Ondo State’s share of the Federation Account.

“This is occasioned by a fall in oil revenue which incidentally, and regrettably too, provides over 80 percent of the country’s revenue receipts.

“The internal revenue, even though has increased substantially since the inception of our administration, has not grown to the level of delivering the state from depending on federal transfers,” he said.