CHIEF of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has approved the commencement of post-graduate residency train- ing in Nigerian Army reference hospitals.
This is just as the army declared its readiness to collaborate with major healthcare institutions in Lagos State for better healthcare delivery.
Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps (NAMC), Colonel Babatunde Solebo, disclosed this when he visited Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), College of Medicine and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).
He said: “The approval will go a long way to enhance the capacity of medical doctors in the Army and improve health- care service delivery.
“The aim of the visit is to explore areas the NAMC can collaborate with these institution as regards capacity enhancement particularly in the areas of training and efficient health care delivery.”
He said the collaboration would also create an avenue where the NAMC could interact with the medical students of the college and expose them to career opportunities in NAMC.
“This will go a long way to help ameliorate the dearth of manpower the NAMC is facing. In this regard, the Nigerian Army seeks the support of these institutions in training of NAMC resident doctors for a better healthcare delivery service.”
Chief Medical Director (CMD), LASUTH, Professor Adetokumbo Fabamwo, pledged the institution’s support in whatever capacity to ensure smooth take off of the programme.
CMD, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, assured the army of the support of the hospital to collaborate with the medical corps to facilitate ex- change of experience in health care delivery between the two institutions.
NAF conducts free cancer screening, promises free treatment
THE Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association, (NAFOWA), has organised a cancer awareness programme and free screening of breasts and cervical cancer in Abuja, with a promise to provide free treatment for those found with the disease during the exercise.
The programme is in commemoration of the Breast Cancer Awareness Day marked globally to raise awareness of early detection, prevention and treatment of breast and cervical cancer.
NAF Chief of Medical Services, Air Commodore Olabode Babalola, said the service has observed with great concern an increase in the number of serving and retired personnel including spouses who are being diagnosed with various forms of cancer, with most of the cases presented late to the hospital, by which time treatment would make very little or no impact.
He said: “Cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria every year with an estimated 102,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Research has projected that the figures will rise exponentially over the next couple of years un- less urgent action is taken by stakeholders at all levels.”
He stressed the need for the people to give priority to preventive action, as early detection is key in the fight against cancer: “It is in line with this that free screening services for cancers of the breast and cervix will be provided at the NAFOWA cancer screening centre.
“The gesture underscores the commitment of the NAFOWA leadership towards improving the wellbeing of the Air Force family. The Medical Services Branch will take immediate responsibility for the treatment of anyone who may be discovered to have issues in the course of this screening exercise.”
Guest lecturer, Dr Uchechukwu Nneka Shagaya, Consultant clinical/radiation oncologist at the National Hospital, Abuja, in her lecture titled “Reducing Cancer Scourge In Nigeria” said:
“Cancer was responsible for 13 per cent of 56million deaths in 2008.
“Eleven million people will die of cancer between now and 2030 if urgent actions are taken. It takes a minimum of six weeks for cancer patients to be attended to and put on a machine at the National Hospital.”
She emphasized the need to screen for early detection or prevention by adopting healthy life- styles: “One third of cancer can be prevented.”
NAFOWA National President, Mrs Elizabeth Amao, said: “Cancer is a public health challenge, which is responsible for about one in 6 deaths worldwide. Cancer has no regard for class or creed and can affect anyone therefore, creating awareness and educating the public is extremely important.
‘Guards Brigade committed to secure FCT, environs’
THE Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, has reiterated its commitment to the security and defence of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs from criminals and safety of all.
Its Commander, Brigadier General Usman Takuti, made this known when he received the Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team led by Major General Dickson Ehiorobo, at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment. He said troops of the brigade remained on high alert to ensure the safety of all citizens.
“Brigade area of responsibility remains one of the largest in terms of land mass and coverage as it shares borders with Niger, Kaduna, Kogi and Nasarawa states. Units under the brigade remain highly proactive in tackling perceived security threat that may occur.
He assured the team that officers and men of the brigade would continue to do their best within the stipulated rules of engagement to ensure that lingering issues of security such as banditry, armed robbery kidnap- ping and other violent criminal activities are nipped at the bud before they happen.
He said all observations and recommendations made during the tour of locations would be adequately addressed to en- sure optimal performance of the troops.
Ehiorobo commended the brigade for securing the nation’s capital: “This shows that troops are ready and alert to avert any criminal challenge within the FCT.”
The team also visited Giri, Abaji, Kwali Area Council and Keffi Local Government, Nasarawa State, Bwari Area Council and Jere, Dikko, Zuba and Deidei military locations.
Troops in Sokoto, Zamfara urged to wipe out bandits, criminal groups
CHIEF of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged soldiers in Sokoto and Zamfara states to intensify operations by destroying all known bandit enclaves, wipe out the criminals and restore peace to the area in the shortest possible time.
He also charged them to work in harmony with other security agencies and members of their host communities to elicit goodwill from them.
COAS gave the charge during his operational tour of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, urging them to avoid act of misconduct that could jeopardise operations: “Disciplinary action will be taken against any-one found on the wrong side of the law. Personnel linked with persons of questionable
character will be sanctioned.” He said army authority was working towards mitigating some of the challenges hampering the conduct of the anti-banditry operations. He urged them to ensure proper handling and regular maintenance of their equipment to prolong their life span.
He then commissioned 20 blocks of accommodation in Giginya Barracks. He said the blocks have capacity to accommodate 120 families.
MOD advisory committee seeks COAS support
IN an effort to reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria, The Ministry of De- fence (MOD) Implementation Commit- tee on the Reform of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has sought the speedy implementation of the recommendations contained in the reform report.
The committee, led by its Vice Chairman, Lt-Gen Abel Akale (retd), visited the Army Headquarters, Abuja, to brief the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya. He the committee “to articulate policies that will enhance both operational and administrative performance of the AFN and the ministry.”
Yahaya assured the committee of the Nigerian Army’s unflinching support towards the successful implementation of the reform. He said the implementation of the report would aid the services in the discharge of their duties inline with inter- national best practices.
Irabor inducts 4 gunboats for Naval operation
CHIEF of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has inducted four semiballistic gunboats constructed for the Defence Headquarters by the Naval Ship- yard Limited, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
He said the decision was aimed at providing added protection to troops in the discharge of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the nation’s maritime environment.
He said the contract was given to the Naval Shipyard to support the shipbuilding capability of the Armed Forces and improve local capacity and expertise for the production of the nations defence needs:
“We took this decision to wean our country from over-reliance on foreign military technology; strengthen our local technological base and conserve foreign currency. I want to see a Nigerian Armed Forces capable of maintaining itself to a reasonable extent in terms of military materiel for land, sea and even air operations.
“This achievement will no doubt enhance military presence within the water- ways to mitigate maritime security challenges in the Niger Delta.” He urged the end users of the ballistic gunboats to imbibe the culture of maintenance to ensure longevity.
