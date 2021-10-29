“The gesture underscores the commitment of the NAFOWA leadership towards improving the wellbeing of the Air Force family. The Medical Services Branch will take immediate responsibility for the treatment of anyone who may be discovered to have issues in the course of this screening exercise.”

Guest lecturer, Dr Uchechukwu Nneka Shagaya, Consultant clinical/radiation oncologist at the National Hospital, Abuja, in her lecture titled “Reducing Cancer Scourge In Nigeria” said:

“Cancer was responsible for 13 per cent of 56million deaths in 2008.

“Eleven million people will die of cancer between now and 2030 if urgent actions are taken. It takes a minimum of six weeks for cancer patients to be attended to and put on a machine at the National Hospital.”

She emphasized the need to screen for early detection or prevention by adopting healthy life- styles: “One third of cancer can be prevented.”

NAFOWA National President, Mrs Elizabeth Amao, said: “Cancer is a public health challenge, which is responsible for about one in 6 deaths worldwide. Cancer has no regard for class or creed and can affect anyone therefore, creating awareness and educating the public is extremely important.