By Johnson Adebowale

The common saying that “when you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation and when you educate a girl-child, you have educated a generation” re-echoed recently in Lagos.

The United Nations, Minister of Women Affairs, Africa, and founder of Lifesavers Ambassador International (LISAIM), Bishop Juanita Nwendu, at the 2021 National Mothers Peace Summit and inauguration of the LISAIM Lagos chapter, said that the vulnerable, including women and girl-child, need to be protected in the face of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

The summit was convened to chart a course for the peace of Nigeria through the empowerment of women and the girl-child, to inaugurate LISAIM, Lagos State chapter under the leadership of Ambassador Stella Akaigwe and to honour dignitaries, who helped in promoting the activities of the NGO.

Nwendu said: “Long-lasting peace of any nation cannot be achieved if women or mothers are not carried along. They are nation bridge-builders, good economists, managers and peacekeepers. So, the government should involve them more in the system.”

The founder explained that Lifesavers Ambassador International is a non-political, non-religious and governmental organisation, but an international NGO that cuts across Africa, Europe and America, registered under United Nations with the aim to promote peace, unity, improvement of life of vulnerable and underserved women, girl-child and youths to eradicate poverty through empowerment.

“Our mission also includes gender equality to eliminate any form of violence and mistreatment such as rape, child abuse, human trafficking and so on against women and the girl-child.

“Mother are the first educator of peace at home and in the community, mother build bridges and mobilise for not just for the family, but for the whole community. Women, therefore, play crucial role in families and communities.”

She appreciated the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for being gender-friendly, but urged him to do more in empowering and promoting women and the girl-child. Nwendu said her organisation was ready to join forces with the government of Lagos State to empower, educate and eliminate violence and poverty among women and girls, as well as positioning them for economic value and digital competency.

In attendance at the summit were Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by the Director, Women Development Department; Mrs. Funke Oladipo; wife of the former governor of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha and royal fathers, among others.

In her welcome address, Akaigwe said: “It is only by God’s grace that we are enjoying the privilege of your esteemed presence today. It has not been a smooth sail, and that is why we are saying a big ‘thank you’ to Nwendu, who is our well-spirited leader, who has guided, counselled, motivated and supported us towards making this event a reality.

“We are not unmindful of the enormous responsibility this inauguration places on our shoulders as a branch of an interdenominational non-governmental body that has undertaken to promote peace, unity and development of the communities we live in.

“We are committed to the enhancement of the well-being of the girl child and the empowerment of the female gender generally in our communities.”

Dignitaries honoured at the event are Chairman of the occasion, Chief Kelvin Nwaoha; Akaigwe, Ashara Maureen, Mrs. Chinwe Nwune, SGK shipping, Eze Tony Anosike, Ezeogbuotobo of Onigbongbo, Lagos, Chief Modupe Aregbesola and Eze G. I. Okafor.

Others are the chairman, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, Otunba Kehinde Adeola Oleyede; Hon. Wale Adelana, Mrs. Modupe Islamiy Badmus Aregbe, vice chairman, Oshodi/Isolo LGA; Hon. Yusuf Adesanya, Prince Adekunle Adewale Kehinde and Chief Michael Okereke Udochia.

