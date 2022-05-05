By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC), has said a better Nigeria is in sight with the collective efforts of Nigerians.

He disclosed this, yesterday, in an interview with journalists, after he held a meeting with delegates of the party in Taraba State, ahead of the party primary.

He said he was offering himself for a better future for the country.

“You can see the cheerful faces as they welcome me, I am sure it will continue in unity as we go on to try to find solutions to the country’s challenges,” he said.

Osinbajo was received at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo by Governor Darius Ishaku and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Kunini, among others.

APC publicity secretary, Aaron Artimas, told journalists after the meeting, that Osinbajo sought delegates’ support to emerge as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Artimas said Osinbajo was qualified to “change the country’s situation for good, going by his profile and doggedness for governance.”

“The VP’s visit today is to seek our party delegates’ support to emerge as the presidential flag bearer in the 2023 General Elections. His profile and doggedness for governance has convinced us that he is qualified and can transform Nigeria,” he said.