Bunmi Ogunyale

Premium online entertainment provider, Betway, has signed sponsorship deal for Season 5 of Nigeria’s favourite reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, which started, yesterday, July 19.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “As an established brand in its competitive industry, Betway is a right fit for BBNaija and we are excited to have them on board this season. We believe this partnership will bring about an increase in engagement and excitement for fans of the reality TV show.”

Through the partnership, Betway will promote a spirit of competition among those living in the house, as well as viewers of the show.

“Betway is excited to be part of Big Brother Naija season five. The collaboration with Big Brother Naija presents us with the opportunity to engage and connect with Nigerians through our amazing range of sports betting and online games. We believe our offerings will bring added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers at home,” said Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya.

Betway has continued to establish itself as the premier online betting platform in Africa, and, through the Big Brother Naija show, will continue to engage and connect with millions of Nigerians and Africans while bringing added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers.