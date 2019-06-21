Foremost sports betting platform, Betway has again shown its commitment to the development of Nigerian football by giving out valuable sports materials to G12, a grassroots football club based in Lagos Island.

The event held at the Campos mini stadium,was part of Betway’s CRS initiative to encourage the club founded in 2016.

The G12 football club was, in November 2018, the runner-up in the first ever 5 a-side league in Nigeria, Betway 5s League.

The Country Manager, Betway, Lere Awokoya said that the move was only one of many ways Betway would continue to support grassroots football and youth development in the country, while also promising that there is more to come from the company in terms of valuable contributions to the society.

“We have done a lot in the past to encourage young footballers in Nigeria and we are ready to do more. We see huge opportunities in developing grassroots football because these young players have the talent to rank among the best in the world. Betway wants to constantly show them that their dreams can become a reality,” he said.

At the colourful event, sports materials such as football jerseys, training kits, boots and many others were handed to the players and backroom staff who couldn’t contain their excitement.

Emmanuel Omowanle, the club’s captain, praised Betway for the show of goodwill, saying that it motivates the young players to reach for new heights in their football career.