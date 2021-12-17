Betway Nigeria, on Saturday, launched the first ever-gaming experience centre in Nigeria.

The Betway Customer Experience Centre was designed to meet customer needs, showcase Betway’s state-of-the-art products, and educate customers on new offerings and promotions.

The Experience Centre also gave the public the opportunity to register and place bets by logging into their accounts on the tablets provided in-store.

According to Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria, “The launch of this Experience Centre shows Betway’s commitment and focus on delivering premium products and an ultimate gaming experience to customers in Nigeria. The new Betway Customer Experience Centre will help our team interact directly with customers, so we can receive useful feedback that will help us serve them better.”

Speaking at the launch of the Experience Centre, Dotun Adepegba, Betway Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, said “The fundamental engine of business growth is customers, and with the launch of this Experience Centre, we are giving our customers an opportunity to interact with Betway in a comfortable environment, and well-designed facility, that showcases what our brand truly stands for.”

