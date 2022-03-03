Betway Nigeria has heeded the cries of Osagbemi Adebayo, who was diagnosed with kidney failure, with financial aid. Adebayo was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2019 and has been on haemodialysis three times a week.

As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), Betway donated N5m to the ailing Adebayo to help with his health issues and support a community member.

The financial/medical aid provided to Osagbemi represents one instance in a long line of community causes the leading brand has taken on over the past year. In 2021, Betway worked tirelessly to improve the lives of their customer base in different communities with several community support programmes, where they donated over ₦14 million.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, chief operating officer, Betway Nigeria, Kunle Olamuyiwa, said, “CSR is embedded in our culture at Betway, and we have always been committed to the welfare of our customers and the communities we operate in. We are happy any time we have the opportunity to give hope to our people, and this donation to Adebayo Osagbemi through Lagos State LGA is meant to renew hope, going a long way in helping to solve his health issues.”

The chief executive officer, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr. Bashir Are, received the donation on behalf of the recipient. Osagbemi is still undergoing treatment, and members of the public who wish to contribute to helping the dad of three to beat stage 4 chronic kidney disease can reach out to the Lagos State Lottery Board to donate.