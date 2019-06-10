Nigerian sports fans are in for a treat with Betway’s latest win Boost.

Win Boost, which was recently launched on betway.com.ng, will give bettors, the chance to increase their multi bet payouts by up to 250 per cent. This means that Betway will increase the payout amounts on winnings on Multi Bets for all customers, who register and bet through the platform.

To qualify for a boost, bettors would be required to place a Multi Bet consisting of five or more legs, each at odds of 1.2 or more. The more legs added to the bet-slip, the bigger the boost.

Commenting on the new feature, Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya, said: “We are thrilled about the Win Boost offer because it gives bettors the opportunity to boost their Multi Bet winnings up to 250 per cent. At Betway, the goal is to make sure that our customers have multiple options when they visit our platform, and with the addition of this feature, the odds of winning are much higher.”

As a global leader in online sports betting, Betway has been working tirelessly to meet the needs of its customers through features and promotions that are geared to Nigerians and their love for sports.