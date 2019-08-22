Emma Jemegah

Sports Betting outfit, Betway has promised to serve its customers well and take the betting industry to the next level in Nigeria.

Marketing Manager of Betway, Lere Awokoya, yesterday at a meeting with media executives stated that the outfit was ready to make the customers enjoy sports betting in a special way.

He noted that it was important to carry the consumers along in the day-to-day operations of the organization, especially because, Betway is basically online.

Awokaya said: “We need to relate with our customers as much as possible and since we do not have the luxury of having offices all over the country, but we are doing good.

“It is important to gain the trust of our customers and that is what we are working hard to achieve over the past two years.

“It has been nice so far people trust us to deliver on our promises, but in the next months, we will engage our customers more to make them happy.”

Only earlier in the week, BetWay kept its promise to Emeka Cephas, the winner of the N50 million price when he was paid his win.

Cephas, a Manchester United fan received his N50 million payment at an impressive presentation ceremony at the company’s office on Monday. The Estate Agent won the N50 million after betting with N13, 000 on 10 different games played at the weekend.

He was at a meeting with media executives yesterday and confirmed that he was paid his full win.

“They have paid me to the last kobo. This is unlike my precious experience with another company, who still owe me.

This is my biggest winning since I have been forecasting and I am happy to have received all my money.”