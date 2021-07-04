That the communication of thy faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing that is in you in Christ Jesus

One of the reasons why God reveals His plans and what he has done to us is so that we can believe in and take possession of same by acknowledging in faith that we have what God says we have.

Remember that faith in God’s word ignites the flames of grace around your life. Your faith concerning grace is made efficacious through your words.

2Corinthians 4:13 tells us that the spirit of faith is ‘I believe therefore have I spoken.’ Therefore, we also as a people of faith believe what God has said and therefore we speak in line with what God has said.

Acknowledgement in faith through words brings about possession of what we desire! What you confess will begin to manifest in your life.

John 1:16 (AMPLIFIED)

For out of His fullness (abundance) we have all received [all had a share and we were all supplied with] one grace after another and spiritual blessing upon spiritual blessing and even favor upon favor and gift [heaped] upon gift.

Jesus came full of grace and out of His fullness, we have been all supplied with one grace after another, spiritual blessing upon spiritual blessing and even favor, gifts have been heaped upon you.

Now you must acknowledge that you have grace to do things you need to do in your daily life and for the kingdom. The failure to see grace, blessings and favours manifesting in your life as you desire is actually a failure on your part in acknowledging and confessing that you have what God says you have.

Someone may ask, why should I say I have grace when I know that I do not have it? As a Christian who lives by faith, you must never base your confessions and what you say on what you can feel or see physically; rather, your confessions must be based on what God has said in his word.

God says you have received and you have a share and have been supplied with one grace after another, spiritual blessing upon spiritual blessing and even favour upon favour. God said it so that you can boldly say, I have grace, favour is working in me and I am blessed.

You shouldn’t be saying, ‘but I have not received it.” Rather, you should be agreeing with God in faith that grace is yours, favour is yours and the blessing of the Lord which makes rich is upon you.

Heb 4:16 says let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.

The throne of grace is not a place you can go to physically. If that were possible, it would probably take a lifetime before you can gain access because the queue of those trying to get in would be so long.

You can only go to the throne of grace spiritually. Your faith is what actually goes into that throne room of grace and not you getting in physically. Hebrews 10 shows us how to approach the throne of grace.

Hebrews 10: 22-23 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)

You draw near to the throne of grace in full assurance of faith, holding fast to the profession or confession of faith. God’s plan is for His children to procure grace in advance. Grace is released from the throne room towards you when your faith enters the throne room through your confessions. Faith comes to you by hearing and goes forth from you by you speaking words full of faith.

Faith operates by the seed plant and harvest system. Faith comes from God to you when you listen to, study and meditate on God’s promises to you. That is the first cycle of God planting his faith in your heart. Your faith goes forth from you back to God as a harvest from your spirit, into the throne room of grace when you believe and speak forth the words which God gave you in his promises.

Words are the vehicles of faith. God’s words brings God’s faith to you which produces a harvest of faith in you and your words take your faith back to God and procures grace for you from God.

Coming boldly unto the throne of grace entails releasing the faith which God gave you back to him through your confessions. You must do this before the time of need so that you may obtain mercy and find grace to help you in time of need.

The time of need is not the time to plant the seed for victory. Some people expect a miracle in time of need whereas they have been speaking in doubt and unbelief prior to that time. The seed for victory should have already been planted before the time of need through faith filled words. The harvest of grace for tomorrow must be made sure through the seed of faith today. If you have faith as a grain of mustard seed you should plant it.

Luke 17:6 And the Lord says, if ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamore tree, Be thou plucked up by the root, and be thou planted in the sea; and it should obey you.

You plant your faith by ‘saying’ what you believe. The sower soweth the word! To obtain grace from the throne room, you have to plant your faith or send your faith into the throne room ahead of the time of need. The principle is; start saying it before you need the harvest so that when the harvest of what you have been saying comes it will arrive at the time of need.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

