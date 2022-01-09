It is quite well known that most people make New Year resolutions, which they do not faithfully adhere to, but forget not long after making them. They simply lack the discipline to commit themselves to keeping the resolutions. Some would choose to eat less, but before the dawn of a new day, they would demolish a big bowl of food. Some would promise to be studious in their academics, yet the impact would not be felt as they would go home with poor results. It is as bad as men and women of God would promise to be of good conduct, dedicate quality times to the work of God, yet, it will not yield any result. Some would promise heaven and earth which will not fly at the end of the day because of the non-resistance of human nature that will always yield into accepting the wrong doing faster than the right ones. Making New Year resolutions has been an old tradition, very old like the marking New Year itself. When such resolutions are made, it takes a few disciplined and great minds to achieve them, while the majority falls by the way side.

Now, I am not compelling people not to embrace the new year resolution, rather I want them to be serious about reflecting the resolutions in whatever they do this year. It is my candid suggestion that we should all look inwards and pursue something vigorously as the year begins. Call it New Year resolution or act of responsibility, what is more important is the result achieved at the end of the day. It will be foolishness to walk the entire 365 days without having a tangible project to pursue in mind. It might please someone to start a new career, buy a car or build a house. For some other person, the resolution could be to take up various responsibilities at homes and in organizations. But let there be that personal commitment, to see that goals set are achieved. One can choose to live a better life that is more organised, more productive and morally or spiritually enriching. At the end of the year, we would be proud of our achievement as they speak for us.

I hold the view that we all need to walk with people who are wiser, smarter, stronger both in character, academics, entrepreneurial base and are like premium brands. Let us walk and work with people who are go-getters that would inspire us. There is that great need to walk with the right contacts, to be found at responsible gatherings that would uplift us in terms of achievement. Poor network and irresponsible company were the reasons Juliana turned down a marriage proposal from Vincent her boyfriend of three years because she simply said, ‘I noticed he does not network aright.’ Her reason was not far from the fact that he would not be a great achiever because life opportunities would be eluding him since he could not take bold steps. It was most shocking for Juliana when Vincent’s secondary school mates were re-uniting, coming back strongly as pioneer students of their school to form their Old Boys Association, Vincent shied away, thinking it was a gathering for the richest, fittest or most accomplished. Fellow students said, no, we were innocent secondary school mates many years ago, we want to come back together as brothers and friends and hold the hands of the younger ones while we give back to the school that made us. Vincent was full of excuses and all effort to win his soul went with the winds. What could be more exciting than being among secondary school classmates?

We should also be mindful of the way we talk in the present. If only we know that our integrity is at stake whenever we open our mouth to talk, we would be guided accordingly, especially when we talk. Most of the time a lot of disagreement, gossip, hearsay, quarrelling and fighting could be avoided and thereby allow true peace to reign, in all honesty. Careless talking has actually reduced some people’s performance, veracity, uprightness, and honour. A former governor of a state in the Southeast was fond of addressing his state’s indigenes with all manner of verbal irresponsibility. He would say unprintable things that were uncalled for to the people that voted him into office whenever he was addressing them, not knowing that a day of reckoning would surely come. Then, it was during the 2019 general elections that he made attempt to seek for votes during the electioneering campaign, his careless utterance worked against him as his first failing point. Politics also played its role and he failed that election woefully. Talking carelessly and anyhow has closed some doors for some people. It is so bad that there are things we cannot take back the moment they fly out of our mouth, the more reason one should be guarded and cautious when we talk. Some adults think it is their right to verbally insult the younger ones, including their children. Know it today that such attitude might work against you someday. It is recorded in the book of Ephesians that children should honour their parents so their days would be long. The same chapter also enjoined parents not to provoke their children to wrath. It is a balance that must be respected. Therefore, be mindful and careful of the things you say to others wherever you are; it is even more honourable to choose silence over speeches unless it is mandatory to speak.

Now, when the book titled ‘The Power of Positive Thinking’ written by Dr Norman Vincent Peale hit the market, over 15 million copies were sold. It was an international bestseller by the father of positive thinking himself. Carefully written in italics below the title were these words: A Practical Guide to Mastering the Problems of Everyday Living. I did not read any chapter where Dr Pearl failed in all his positivity to everyday living. To this end, let us all emulate the author and be positive in our everyday living. It has always paid to be positive, realistic and practical at the same time. A story of two palm wine tappers in the village was told and some claimed it was with magical powers. Papa Anurukem would always say ‘Ngozi my daughter is working in the bank in Lagos’, and his mate, Pa Ohakpugwu, would reply, ‘my own daughter, Chioma, is working with Shell expatriates.’ These statements became a serious joke among their palm winetapper mates; meanwhile the two men were permanent residents in their villages in Awka, the Anambra state capital who had no iota of what these institutions could offer. I strongly think the power of positive thinking played out and within years, Ngozi secured a job in the Banking Industry while Chioma also got employed in Shell and worked with the expatriates. It looks very simple, but that practicality should serve as a lesson to all that what goes through the mind is really strong. With parents struggling to raise children in the internet age, it looks a bit tough, but if the power of positive thinking is applied to our everyday living, it shall surely end in praise and testimony.

In the year 2022, let us all try to look for more streams of income by investing more. Our simple economics would tell us to prioritize and differentiate our needs from our wants. The same economics is saying today, go into investments, look for more streams of income that would stand the test of time and reduce unnecessary spending which leads to long walk into financial freedom. When we are more financially comfortable, life becomes a lot easier, bickering and back-biting reduces because research has also proven that no medicine is as effective as monetary credit alert because it has a way of healing unseen wounds. There was an empowerment programme in a rural community, where some women got stipends to support their businesses. One of the very wise ones who sold fried groundnut, began to sell in bottles and orchestrated it into supplies. It was a seed as low as groundnut selling, but has grown to become a serious business.

Then, how many people love the charity work of God? How many are willing to do the humanitarian aspect with all sincerity, without grumbling? Those who remember the needy, less privileged, orphans, widows and widowers will also have God at their own back.

Interestingly, it has been an everyday push from the pulpit and other places of worship for all to be more prayerful and put the Creator first in all that they do. We cannot wake up and live our lives just like that, thinking things would occur logically, no, there is a Supreme Being who is the Alpha and Omega, who hears all our prayers and willing to walk with us if we can just put one step towards HIM. Prayer is the key to all our problems.

Finally, when someone is mean, don’t listen. When someone is rude, walk away. When someone tries to put you down, stay firm. Don’t let someone else’s behaviour destroy your inner peace. Again, Happy New Year!