don’t begin until you count the cost. Luke 14:28

Reality is the difference between what you wish for – and what is. If you’re a naturally optimistic person you may find it difficult to think realistically. Indeed, you may think it’s the opposite of having faith. No, faith doesn’t deny the problem; it connects you with God through whose strength you can overcome.

Here are two things that thinking realisti- cally will do for you:

(1) Minimise unnecessary risks. All actions have consequences. Thinking realistically will help you determine what those consequences could be. This is particularly important when your actions affect others. The old motto, ‘expect the best but plan for the worst’, has merit. By thinking that way you minimise un- necessary risks. It gives you a goal, with a plan to reach it. Here’s the good news: you need a sense of hope in order to succeed. Here’s the bad news: hope is not a strategy.

(2) Show you what needs to be changed.

People, who rely solely on hope for their suc- cess, rarely make change a high priority. If you only have hope, you imply that success is out of your hands. It’s a matter of luck and chance – so, why bother changing. There’s nothing like reality staring you in the face to help you see what needs to be changed. Change alone doesn’t bring growth, but you cannot have growth without change.

Following Christ is the most blessed and joyful life you can live, but there’s a price to be paid for it. And Jesus was realistic about it: ‘If you do not carry your own cross and follow me, you cannot be my disciple…Don’t begin until you count the cost’ (Luke 14:27-28 NLT).

‘A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions.’ Proverbs 22:3 NLT

Realistic thinking will: (1) Give you a sense of security. When you have thought through the worst that can happen and developed contingency plans to meet it, you become more confident and secure. It’s reassuring to know that you are unlikely to be surprised. Disappointment is the difference between expectations and reality. Thinking realistically minimises the difference between the two.

(2) Give you credibility. Leaders who are continually surprised by the unexpected soon lose credibility in the eyes of their followers. On the other hand, leaders who think realisti- cally and plan accordingly position themselves to win. That gives their followers confidence in them. So, before you invite anyone else

to be part of your vision or your project,

ask yourself: (a) Is it possible? (b) Have I identified and explained the pros and cons of achieving it? (c) Do I have a solid foundation to build on? Thomas Edison observed, ‘The value of a good idea is in using it.’

(3) Help you to make an idea useable by taking away the ‘wish factor’. Most ideas and efforts don’t accomplish their intended results because they rely too much on what we wish,

rather than what is. You can’t build a house in mid-air; it needs a solid foundation. Ideas and plans are the same. They need something con- crete on which to build, and thinking realisti- cally provides that solid foundation. Solomon put it this way: ‘A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.’ Proverbs22:3.

Ever wondered what is wrong with our church or Christians of today? Have you considered that the church needs to be evan- gelised before it goes to evangelise the world? Don’t you see there is no more difference between the church and world? Who told you that being born again is a visa to heaven? If that is what you think, maybe you only read John 3: 3; go further up to John 3:5. What will take you to heaven is keeping faith with the principles and precepts of the Kingdom. So,

I loved the piece I saw on the social media, captioned ‘I want to go back’:

I need to go back to those days when salvation message was more important than prophecy.

Take me back to those days when sex out of wedlock was seen as a taboo, not now when sex is an appreciation gift.

I want to go back to those days when pregnancy outside marriage was a shame to families, not now that it is a way of life.

Is there anybody, who knows the road to those days? When decent dressing was the identity of responsibility, not now when there is no difference between a lunatic, a mechanic and a sane man.

Where are those days when the beauty of a woman was found to proper dressing first, not now when an average woman wants to appear naked.

Please, can we find those days, when divorce was a derogatory language among Christians, not today when broken marriages

are now celebrated.

I wish I could go back to those days when

true love was built on sacrifice and trust, not now when love is hanging on sexual capability and money.

Where are those days when Men of God were afraid of God and lived by the word, not now when they teach a different thing and live a different lifestyle of their choice.

Please, wake me up from this sleep when we arrive at that world where rapture and res- urrection was the major focus of the church, not now that materialism is the center focus.

Have we really forgotten those days when if a member of a church falls into temptation, the church would cry and pray for his/her restoration, not today when a member will commit a sin and the Church would give such one a position in the church as long as he/she has money?

Where are those days when men will prayed until they got results, not now when all they want is prophecy, even when the said prophecy has no solution or mandate to redeem.

I’m looking for those days when so many girls were rejected and beaten up by their parents, some lost their education while oth- ers were cajoled by their mates because they refused to compromise and they gave up all for Christ, not these days when man’s way of life is more important than God’s way, and going to heaven is a dream for the lost.

I just remember those days when parents wanted their children to marry born again Christians, not today when parents want their daughter to marry money bags even, if they are ritualists.

I weep and pray that the owner of the Church will not come and meet His Church like this because many saints who have gone would feel disappointed and the Church itself may not make the Rapture.

O’God, please, help your church.

