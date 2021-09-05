You didn’t choose me. I chose you. I appointed you to go and produce lasting fruit, so that the Father will give you whatever you ask for, using my name. NLT

Here, this scripture reveals to us the secret to receiving answers to prayers. Are there things you will like God to do for you? Are there things that you have been desiring in prayer?

Our Lord Jesus has given us a clear guide in today’s scripture as to how to receive answers to your hearts desires. He said “I appointed you to go and produce lasting fruit, so that the father will give you whatever you ask for, using the name of Jesus.”

One reason why many people are not receiving answers to their prayers is because they are not obeying what Jesus said.

No matter how much you cry or submit prayer requests to different people to pray for you, you are actually wasting your time if you are not doing anything to win souls and lead people to Christ because John 15:16 teaches us that soul winning is the key to receiving answers to prayers. Being a Christian is not about what you want from God but about what God requires of you. Most people think that God is their God solely so that He will just be running after them and solving all their problems.

So their only relationship with God is about what God needs to give to them and do for them. Jesus said, you did choose Him but rather He chose you and He chose you for a reason.

When you come to Jesus, you cannot define to Him the terms of your relationship with Him. He has to tell you how He will relate to you. He said, He chose and ordained you to go and bear fruits and to make sure that the fruit remains. You do not just preach and walk away. You must find a way to take the souls you won to church and get them established in the church.

Then Jesus said, if you win souls by bearing fruit then whatsoever you ask the father in His name in prayer the father will do it for you. Some people think that even though they are not obeying the commission to go and win souls God will still answer them by His grace. You do not understand grace if you are thinking like this.

Grace does not override God’s principles. Rather, grace teaches us to deny all ungodliness and to be sober in the pursuit of our purpose. Ignorance and disobedience are actually stopping your blessings.

If you have been praying about certain things and you have not received answers, I encourage you to stop praying and go out and start evangelizing. If you do not have a job, start spending your time evangelizing and you will get a job supernaturally.

As you set out to fulfill this talk, you need to realize that you cannot do it on your own. You need the help of the Holy Spirit to succeed in the business of soul winning.

John 14: 15-16 If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever.

The Holy Spirit is described in this scripture as the comforter. The Greek word translated comforter is the word parakletos and it means helper, strengthener, counselor, standby, intercessor, advocate and comforter. The amazing work of the Holy Spirit is the beauty of Christianity. Actually the church was born only on the day that the Holy Spirit was given. Without the Holy Spirit, those who believe on Jesus will remain powerless and directionless. However with the presence of the Holy Spirit, even the most timid believer like Peter can become transformed into a great Apostle.

In writing today’s article, I became curious about the implication of the words of Jesus in John 14:15 when he said if you love me, keep my commandments. And the result of you keeping my commandments shall be that I will ask the father to give you the Holy Spirit.

Our LORD Jesus Christ revealed the terms and conditions for receiving and enjoying the ministry of the Holy Spirit by the statement He made here. Obedience to His instructions is the secret to enjoying the Holy Spirit’s presence. The helps ministry of the Holy Spirit, His comfort, His strength, His counsel and intercessory work and all the holy spirit stands for is unleashed upon believers who obey the instructions of Jesus. One of the commands that Jesus gave to us is that we should go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature. Do you realise that when you begin to obey this instruction, Jesus actually begins to speak to the father in your behalf and asks the father to pour His Holy Spirit upon you in an uncommon way? This is the secret to a special anointing of the Holy Spirit.

This is the meaning of Mark 16:20…”And they went forth, and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following.”

When the Apostles obeyed the instruction of Jesus to go into all the world and preach the gospel, the Holy Spirit showed up in power around them, confirming their words with signs and wonders. Do you desire a greater anointing of the Holy Spirit on your life? I admonish you to examine your life, list the instructions of Jesus that you know and begin to take steps to obeying them.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

