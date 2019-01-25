By VIVIAN OHACHUSIM

Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang is hoping that Victor Moses will make a return to the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian star made headlines shortly after the Eagles’ exit from Russia 2018 by quitting the international scene for club football.

However, things have not panned out the way he expected as he has struggled to nail a shirt in Chelsea and currently seems to be heading for the exit door.

A return to the Eagles for the winger has divided opinions but, his supporters think he’s still got ‘enough in the tank’ hence, must be recalled.

Speaking on a radio sports programme on Brila FM, monitored in Lagos yesterday, Bewarang said; “the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr had informed him that Moses will have to fight in other to get back his shirt in the national team if he so desires to come back.

“So I think everything is left to Moses to decide if he wants to come back to the National team, as the lover of the game, we pray for him that he makes a good decision that will keep us seeing him in the field of play.”