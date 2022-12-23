By Henry Uche

No doubt the Nigerian economy is gasping for breath if not in coma. Having manifested all the signs of a collapsed economy: from the over N42tr debt burden with its ballooning debt servicing, to low productivity, high unemployment and underemployment, epileptic power sector, soaring inflation and exchange rates, decayed infrastructure, incorrigible corruption, blooming insurgency, feeble private sector, unprecedented socio-economic and political tension causing Nigerians to flounder, among others.

However, driven by a vision to see a new Nigeria where unity, equality, inclusiveness, fairness and justice shall reign (which guarantees Peaceful coexistence), the Rebuild Nigeria Initiative (RNI) has again with its partners and friends of Nigeria at International Peace Dialogue for Nigeria, held at the Venerable Chapel- The Cathedral in Belgium, discussed extensively the aforementioned multilayered and multifarious challenges with the aim of seeking sustainable solutions for the benefits of everyone.

With the fast approaching general elections (2023), it seems the heat is becoming unbecoming with the verbal war going on among political candidates, their supporters and the likes.

But despite all these negativities ravaging the giant of Africa, the president of RNI, pastor Ituah Ighodalo, in his relentless effort to see the plight of Nigerians ameliorated, maintained that because of personal interest and quest for power, a majority of political leaders are weaponising ignorance, religion and poverty to keep the governed in perennial subjugation.

According to him, political leaders across levels use ignorance, poverty and religion to control the minds of people and debar them from thinking through. “We have a vision for a new Nigeria, united, equitable, just, inclusive, a nation of peace. Because where there is no peace, there can truly be no progress. We’re driven by a sense of urgency to create this new Nigeria in collaboration with others, and we’re reaching out to the entire world, so we’re want everyone to come together to air their grievances and voice their fears and state their positions.

“Let us know what their demands are, negotiate their terms and explore a progressive way forward to discuss way forward with respect and cooperation, this is our commitment at the Rebuild Nigeria Initiative,”

The president decried the absence of focus leadership in the body polity of Nigeria, calling on the international community to come together to the aid of Nigeria and foster Peace even a across the world at large. “Dearth of nationalistic, sensible and determined leadership is a challenge we are facing. If we could get a leadership with capacity and competence which guarantee an egalitarian and productive society, we can say we are step ahead. The conflict and crisis in almost every geopolitical area is unnecessary,”

With the theme: “Nigeria At Peace: A Stable Africa & The World Is Better For It” Ighodalo reiterated the four points focus of the Initiative thus: To Facilitate National Peace Dialogue; To Foster National Peace Reconstruction and Reconciliation; To Define and Promote Standards in Leadership; and Advocate for Good Governance and Accountability, saying “We shall not give up on these mandates until we achieve our dream of better Nigeria for all,” he asseverated.

Speaking, the Chief host- the Bishop of Antwerp, Johan Bonny, said it was not for him to educate Nigeria out of its problems, howbeit, it is essential to have a strong inter – religious dialogue and create an architecture of peace and love. “Let’s all pray for peace, God is the father of all humanity. And every father seeks the peace of his children.

“If our church in Belgium can be of helpful in fostering this dialogue, if we can be of help, we are ready to do so. Political love is possible if we have understanding,” he affirmed.

For Dr. Fatima Akilu, Nigeria has not yet failed intoto, the problem is – both the government and the governed do not listen to each other. According to her, sound governance deficit has been impeding the progress of the country under review.

“We must listen to each other. 2023 is an opportunity to reset Nigeria. It could be settling or unsettling period for Nigeria, depending on the choices Nigerians make at the pool. So it’s very essence we get involved wisely,” she urged.

Similarly, an expert in Comparative Cultures, Meyrem Almaci, posited that if Nigerians were given what they deserve (social amenities, basic infrastructure, basic education, primary health care services, economic threshold, equal opportunities for citizens to explore their potentialities, among others), there won’t be room for the crisis of any kind, since everyone feel a sense of belonging and worth.

Almaci stressed that given the above, the world would be a peaceful place to live in but the denial or delay in providing people with what they deserve (given the abundance of natural resources) such would be counter- productive to any sitting government.

“Evenly distributed resources, respect for one another, and doing other right things at the right time and place gives room for Peace and harmony which translate to economic growth and development. So we must dialogue with people if we must enthrone peaceful coexistence. Absence of dialogue fuels crisis. If Nigeria succeeds, the rest of the world has succeeded. Let’s give hope and reason for younger generation to live in Nigeria, please reach out to us when and where we can help,” she offered.

L-R: Jumoke Akin-Taylor, Executive Director; Pst. Ituah Ighodalo, President; Fatima Akilu, Executive Secretary; Hon. Collins Nweke, Vice President and Lara Gureje-Oderinde, Director of Media & Publicity, all from RNI, after the session, in Belgium.

