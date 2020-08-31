Ben Dunno, Warri

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has urged members of the public to discountenance a fake letter of admission currently in circulation purportedly offering admission to some candidates in the just concluded examinations of the 72 Regular Course.

Making the disclaimer in a statement signed by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, the

Academy Public Relations Officer (PRO) pasted on the institution’s portal today, NDA described those issuing the fake admission as fraudsters who were out to swindle unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned monies.

It maintained that the institution would not direct members of the public to call any particular mobile lines for further inquiry, as it has its own channel of information dissemination to the general public on any issues relating to the Academy.

The statement read in part; “Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) alerts the general public, especially applicants of 72 Regular Course of the existence of fraudulent syndicate purportedly claiming to be admission officers of the Academy”.

“These fraudsters print various fake admission letters to candidates requesting for a pay with a view to gaining admission into the Academy”.

“The Academy strongly advises the public to disregard such letters. Such letters were not initiated by the NDA. Hence, the general public should note that selection into NDA is by merit not pay”.

“The NDA use only mainstream media, its official website (www.nda.edu.ng) and its social media channels on facebook and twitter (DefenceAcademyNG and HQ_NDA respectively) to dessiminate public information.Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment”.

“The general public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with said admission frausters. You are to report the activities of such frausters to the nearest Military or Police Unit”, it concluded.