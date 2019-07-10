Pillar of Sports in Africa and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Super Eagles to be cautious of the fast breaks and counter-attacks of the Bafana Bafana, as Nigeria and South Africa clash in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Egypt.

Kalu said the South Africans are always very quick with passes and they enjoy to use fast breaks to take down their opponents.

The Bafana Bafana scored their only goal three minutes to full time against host and tournamenf favourites, Egypt, courtesy of a fast counter attack.

The former Abia State governor stressed that the Super Eagles need maximum concentration to check the rampaging South Africans.

“We have a solid team, but we must check the fast moves and counter attacks.