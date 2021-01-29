From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibot Ekwe-Ibas, has raised the alarm over the activities of some “corrupt personnel”, who he said were mindlessly subverting the system at every opportunity.

He said these crop of personnel have continued to bring disrepute to the Service through their unethical behaviors.

Ibas, gave the warning while handing over to his predecessor, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Friday at the Naval headquarters, Abuja.

The former CNS, while noting that

the activities of these bad eggs in the Nigerian Navy often mar the efforts of the Service in the prosecution of infractions, warned those engaging in criminal conducts to have a change of mind make a turnaround and reclaim traction or have themselves to blame.

Ibas, while highlight his achievements in office said, “I must at this juncture spare a few words for the bad eggs among us. Like any other organization, the Service has its own fair share. I refer to all those who mindlessly subvert the system at every opportunity.

“Our experiences in their treachery of connivance with some criminal elements, complicity in crime commission, negligent performance of duty permitting aggravation of cases in some instances, the disrepute to the institution of the Nigerian Navy in their less than professional conduct through alleged unethical behaviors, marring otherwise lauded efforts of our prosecution of infractions, were very sad and regrettable commentary in an otherwise glowing, commendable and exemplary service from you all.

“I urge this band of undedicated personnel to please make a turnaround promptly and reclaim traction to a fulfilled and successful career.

“I am still hopeful that you would, after pondering on this, reconsider your disposition, choose the path of honour, in clear appreciation of the essence of service to your fatherland”.

Reliving the milestone of the Service in the last five years, Ibas stated that, “today, we have come a full circle, but this occasion will be too brief to conduct a full post mortem or take adequate stock. I can therefore only make a nominal attempt at review. But what is sure is that we proceeded with a singleness of purpose to address the subversive and ruinous activities in our domain.

“The menacing scenario at sea from the spike in piracy and sea robbery, proliferation of illegal refinery, brazen theft of crude oil, mindless destruction of critical infrastructure for oil and gas, reckless violent crimes such as kidnapping, hijack and attack on security forces and many more activated in us new concepts”.

In his address, the new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral, Gambo, solicited the support of officers and personnel, promised to consolidate on the gains of his successor and promised to take the Service to an enviable height.

He called for support for officers and ratings to join hands in the fight against oil theft and protection of the nations maritime environment.