Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos chapter, has warned Lagosians, especially those in the senatorial zone where by-elections will hold to be wary of emergency political dividends the state government may dangle before them in the weeks ahead of the election.

The PDP said it has repositioned and is ready to face and defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial district, the Kosofe 2 state constituency by-elections and other future elections.

The party said it will build on the failures of the APC in the state to secure its electoral victory, the two by-elections as well as any future election coming up in the state regardless of whom the APC will field as its candidate.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, yesterday.

He said: “We are going into the Lagos East senatorial by-elections and other future elections with the kind of morale needed and ready to face and defeat the APC, irrespective of its eventual candidate.

“Voters in that senatorial district will not be fooled by the affluence of any candidate but the physical developments sponsored and encouraged by the candidate. Any emergency largesse to the area now by any eventual candidate would be collected as gifts and will not be enough to steal the votes.”