The Nigerian Army has alerted the public over the sale of fake graduate internship forms for recruitment into 44, Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK).

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of an advert making the rounds in the social media on sales of graduate internship forms for recruitment into 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna (NARHK). This advert is not only fake but fraudulent and should be disregarded in its entirety by members of the public.

“The Nigerian Army is not unmindful of the antics of some unscrupulous and fraudulent online merchants, whose stock in trade is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“These online fraudsters are warned to desist from such criminal activities, which adversely affect the image and reputation of the Nigerian Army. It is also important to state that at present, the Nigerian Army has not put out any advert for sale of forms.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to shun any individual or group using various social media platforms to fraudulently advertise the sales of internship forms for recruitment into 44 NARHK.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that all activities relating to graduate internship recruitment into the 44 NARHK are usually publicised in the print and traditional electronic broadcast media when the need arises.”

Combat proficiency competition ends

The 2021 Combat Proficiency Competition organised by 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has ended with 2 Brigade emerging overall winner, with 560 points. The 6 Division Garrison came second, with 480 points, 16 Brigade was third, with 380 points, while 63 Brigade took fourth position, with 260 points.

The competition held at 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from August 23 to 27, 2021, featured shooting, skills at arm, map reading and obstacle crossing.

Combat proficiency competition is an annual event in the Nigerian Army aimed at preparing officers and soldiers for battle in view of the contemporary challenges.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Sani Mohammed, said: “The current security situation in virtually all parts of the country calls for army officers to be highly logical in thinking and innovative in approaching contemporary issues.”

Represented by Brigadier General Ernest Orakwe, the Division Training Officer, the GOC, said the competition was in line with Nigerian Army forecast of events for the calendar year.

NDA attack: COAS pledges robust security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has promised to provide robust security at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, the nation’s premier military training institution recently attacked by gunmen.

He gave the assurance when he visited the academy to get first-hand information on the incident and to condole with the commandant, Major General Yusuf, and the NDA community. He commended the commandant, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (AOC) and heads of security agencies in Kaduna State in their efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer.

He appealed to the staff to remain loyal to the country and not allow the unfortunate incident to deter them from their ultimate objective of grooming officer cadets for the Armed Forces: “Officers soldiers and civilian staff should be vigilant as the fight against insecurity is a collective effort.”

The COAS, who assured that the perpetrators of the heinous act would be brought to justice, urged the commandant not to be deterred, but remain focus.

The commandant appreciated the COAS for his encouragement and support for the academy, particularly the efforts being made to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer.

He thanked him for upgrading the Academy Demonstration Battalion to a full-fledged battalion, provision of six trucks of guns, posting of more instructors and staff, as well as provision of operational enablers to enhance the security of the academy and its environs: “These support measures have really boosted the morale of the staff and the security of the academy.”

The commandant also briefed COAS on the new security measures being taken in collaboration with 1 Division, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to prevent future security breach: “This incident has actually reinforced the cohesion of the academy community who vowed to provide formidable support and prevent future occurrence.”

Yahaya charges RSMs to restore regimentation in army

Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) to ensure the speedy restoration of regimentation considering the critical role they play in every unit/formation of the service.

He stated this while opening the Regimental Sergeant Majors Convention 2021, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, with the theme “Professionalism in a Regimented Environment: The RSMs in Perspective.”

He charged the RSMs to put in their best to restore the traditions and customs of the profession, “more importantly, now that the army is involved in joint operations with sister services and other security agencies.

“We will provide all necessary requirements within the limits of available resources.

“The command will provide the necessary encouragement and conducive environment needed to ensure that personnel are restored to a status that will promote professionalism in the NA.”

Yahaya noted that his keen interest in the welfare of RSMs and in the progress and capacity development of every soldier shaped the theme of the convention: “RSMs must ensure that at the end of the convention, positive change in the attitude, behaviour and regimentation of the troops will begin to manifest.

“The RSMs should go back better informed about their roles. The Army hierarchy needs their cooperation and expertise to move forward.”

The RSMs convention is an annual event that congregates over 300 participants in the Nigerian Army units and formations.

Soldiers kill 6 terrorists, recover weapons, others in Borno

Soldiers in the counter-terrorism war in the North East have killed six members of the Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP).

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province on Wednesday, August 31, 2021.

“The terrorists who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri Road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the fire fight that ensued with the troops.

“On further exploitation after the encounter, the troops recovered from the terrorists, four AK-47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State, eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village.

“The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband belonging to members of the terrorist group. Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of hemp, two bags of detergent, 120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bycicles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves.”

35 Artillery Brigade tasked on alertness

Commander, Corps of Artillery (CCA), Major General Taritimiye Ayibakuro Gagariga, has charged officers and soldiers of 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to be more security-conscious while carrying out in their constitutional duties.

He gave the charge during his maiden visit urging the troops to remain disciplined, dedicated to duties and be their brother’s keeper.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.

He inaugurated the new gate to the barracks and the renovated office of 351 Artillery Regiment constructed by the Commanding Officer, Lt-Col Kyari Imam. He and commended the Commander, Brigadier General Adewale Adekoya, for a good job.