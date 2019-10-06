Going on braids is getting trendier, classy and chic. No matter the age, women love braids. These days there are various styles to make – long or short braids, didi style, crotche style, weaving and faux dreads. They all come out beautiful with the hair attachment used.

Braids make it possible for you avoid going to the salon for weeks. On this note, it is imperative to know the kind of hairpieces that would suit your kind of hairstyle. This perhaps informed the revelation by Solpia Nigeria Limited, makers of X-Pression Super Braid that faux braids are now flooding the market as its brand is now being faked by some manufacturers in Nigeria and China. The company advised fashion forward women and stylists to be careful and get their products from accredited distributors of X-Pression

Marketing Manager of Solpia Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Grace Ejikeme, noted that the fake products pose health hazards and gave some guidelines on how to identify fake brands.