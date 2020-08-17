Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters posing as the centre to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

It further warned that it is not giving money to people, neither will it ask for money in exchange for employment.

The Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department (NCDC), Mrs Elsie Ilori, gave the warning during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on Monday, assuring that the centre was currently investigating the ongoing scams and that the culprits would be brought to book.

On delay in getting COVID-19 test results, Ilori explained that the NCDC was working with states on a digital platform which would be launched soon in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure seamless and speedy delivery of test results.

Ilori also lamented that some Nigerians were not providing accurate information making it difficult to get in touch with them when their result was ready.

The NCDC representative also said the centre was working to make the testing process seamless by activating more laboratories across the country.

She noted that Nigeria moved from five laboratories in March to 64 laboratories, six months into the response.

‘Today, we have activated at least one lab in 33 states and the FCT,’ she added.