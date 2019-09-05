Chinelo Obogo

One of Nigeria’s major carriers, Air Peace, has warned citizens living in South Africa to be beware of scammers who are taking advantage of the xenophobic attacks by collecting money from Nigerians for their evacuation back to the country.

Reacting to a mail, it received from a Nigerian living in South Africa who said that some persons were demanding $1,000 from those who wish to be evacuated, the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said the airline was offering free flights and warned them against falling victim to fraudsters.

“We want Nigerians living in South Africa to beware of scammers who are allegedly collecting money from Nigerians for their evacuation back to the country.

“A Nigerian living in South Africa sent a mail to us requesting to confirm whether the flight is free because some people were already collecting money for the flight.

“Part of the mail sent by a Nigerian resident in South Africa, Fred Okeke read: “We heard that you are donating the flight for free evacuation from South Africa to Nigeria, but it is very unfortunate to hear that they are asking the affected victims to pay the sum of $1,000 as registration to be eligible to benefit from the fight. So I want to bring it to your notice.”

But responding, the airline said: “We are offering a free trip to Nigerians in South Africa to return home after going through the traumatic experience of the attacks and we are doing it in solidarity with the Federal government. We have not designated or recruited any agent in South Africa to collect money on behalf of Air Peace, so nobody should pay money to anyone or group of persons posing as Air Peace agent or staff. Any Nigerian who has paid money for repatriation back to Nigeria with Air Peace should request for a refund and report to appropriate authorities,” Onyema said.