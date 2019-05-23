Edo State Government has called Nigerians to disregard the schemes of a few greedy individuals who have been angling to corner the state’s resources for themselves through the dissemination of fake news and rumours in the media.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said those behind the rumours are a few individuals with an insatiable appetite for the people’s collective patrimony and should be disregarded by the public.

He said: “They have whipped up sentiments and thrown up a false sense of crisis in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). All Edo people know there is peace in the state. Roads are being constructed, teachers are being trained, industries are springing up and the people are happy. The real politicians are happy with the government, which has been confirmed through statements in several fora.”

He said the state government is consolidating on the legacies of the immediate past administration by deepening reforms in education, infrastructure, healthcare, workers’ welfare and industrialisation.

“Edo people should expect more of the propaganda by these mischief-makers but should disregard them.

“These persons are sycophants, angling for political patronage, hoping to get favours from the national leadership of the party and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.”

They think if they ingratiate themselves as the small pool of people loyal to and supporting the national chairman, they will be the ones to get the benefits accruing to the state at the national level.

“We make bold to say that the relationship between the state and the national leadership of the party is rock solid, so also is that of the governor and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, our party’s national chairman.

“We know that the national chairman is experienced and can decipher the antics of those scheming and throwing tantrums just to win unmerited favours.”

He called on the people to disregard the rumours by these individuals and be assured of government’s unfailing commitment to continue to work for their interest, deliver on its mandate and consolidate on the progress being made across different sectors of the state’s economy.