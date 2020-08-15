I turn down requests to have pastors or prophets come to the house to pray for my mother. I got tired of seeing business men masquerading in the name of God to dupe gullible people.

After much persuasion, I caved this time because I held this person in high regards and he has asked repeatedly that I give it a try. I believe he gave the man of God a little orientation about how I’m not easily bamboozled. So, they literally were speaking to me in confidential voices when they arrived. I welcomed them but my senses were fully awake.

The Man of God and the person who brought him asked to see me in private, I obliged. The pastor asked if he tells me to do anything to see my mother get well, would I do it? So long as it is not stupid, I will do it. I responded “Can you stop giving her medication for two weeks?” He asked

I took a very long look at him and responded with a respectful “No sir!”.

Why? He asked, I explained why it will not be possible. He was smart to not push further.

We got back to the living room where he brought out lots of concoctions and the bodily ritual instructions dished out. I was just nodding my head, I could hear him but I wasn’t listening. So, I gave him a pen to write out the instructions. To be candid, I wasn’t in the mood for those kinds of stuff although I didn’t show it.

Then came the most ridiculous and interesting part. He asked that I wake up 4am every day, pour half cup of clean water in a stainless cup, put 4 table spoons of salt into it, use an original stainless spoon to stir with the spoon erect in my hand. I should read a particular psalm while stirring it. Afterwards, I should take the cup of salt water outside the house and place it on the fence. Leave the cup open so the morning dew falls into it. By 6am, I should collect the cup from the fence and give my mother the whole salt water to drink on an empty stomach. This should be done everyday for one whole month.

I didn’t argue, I only told him ‘yes sir’ and ‘thank you sir’. I went to the kitchen, brought an original stainless spoon and a stainless cup, with salt and right amount of water. I wanted them to actually feel I had accepted to do all that he just instructed. On seeing my practical display as he instructed earlier, they were all smiling that I got it right. Most of all, they felt they have finally won and I have been subdued. I even saw them off to the car with a smile. Immediately I got back to the house, I packed all the concoction they brought and thrashed them in the waste bin. My mother is nobody’s guinea pig.

He told me to take her off her prescriptions, I refused and he wants me to now feed her salt. Why not just hand me a gun to shoot her dead? He also wants me to wake up when sane human beings are still fast asleep and be outside the house by the fence like a psychiatric patient because of dew on salt water. You can imagine the damage four spoons of salt would do to her health in ten minutes. Who would I hold responsible for my stupidity? This is a woman who is diabetic and hypertensive as well.

A few weeks ago, I got a call on Amaka’s Diary feed back phone number. I get all manner of calls which I rarely pick except on few occasions. The caller requested I call him back and I told him I will not. If it’s important, he should send a text message and I’ll respond.

His voice came again, this time stronger and more of a command. “Call me back, I have a message for you”. I repeated myself “I will not call you back sir”. I made to drop the call but He continued “the Lord revealed to me that death is close to you”. Something in relation to this statement. I smiled to myself and ended the call off before he could finish with his scare tactics and went about my business.

He is a learner. He didn’t get the memo that no human being can use religion, fear or prophecy to hoodwink me. I’m not a candidate for nonsense. If I were fearful and gullible, he would have sold me fear, nightmare and paranoia, then go right ahead to sell me courage against the fear he instilled in me. He will then proceed to feast on my foolishness by demanding money.

Listen, I know there are genuine men of God but there are more fake people masquerading as men of God these days. These fake pastors are going around feeding people fear and deadly concoctions. It is not everything they tell you to do that you do. You have a brain for a reason, use your brain.

You may be going through so much both medically, psychologically and financially. You may be tired of life and have left everything to God and fate but beware of miracle merchants. They will sell you prophecies that are capable of landing you in bigger mess. They are always up to no good in the long run.