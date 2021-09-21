By Lukman Olabiyi

Activist-lawyers, civil society organisations and the Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria (CEYLN), yesterday, raised the alarm about an alleged international smear campaign against Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Group, and its founder, Mr Benedict Peters.

They alleged that the plot was by one of the company’s rivals and involves sponsoring a false but damaging article on United States-based newspaper, The Washington Post.

They cautioned the international news giant against allowing itself to be used by AITEO’s rivals to promote unhealthy business rivalry in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In a joint press conference by the different groups, they alleged that the allegations in The Washington Post report against Peters and Aiteo have already been conclusively determined by competent courts or are pending in court.

Their statement, signed by Mr Tochukwu Ohazuruike, argued that the purpose of the publication could only be to impugn the integrity of Mr Benedict Peters and the company.

They alleged that the promoters of the campaign plan to engage a Washington Post Staff Writer, one Whoriskey, who has already began making enquiries to this end.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.